North Korea has been highlighting Iran’s weapons in state media for two weeks ahead of the 75th anniversary of the Korean Workers’ Party. File Photo by Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA-EFE

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- North Korea is highlighting Iran's submarine-launched cruise missile as the regime prepares to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Korean Workers' Party on Saturday.

Korean Workers' Party newspaper Rodong Sinmun said Monday Iran has "recently succeeded" in expanding the range of Jask-2 cruise missiles, quoting Iranian news agencies.

The Iranian missile features an "advanced underwater detection system" and can be launched from Iran's domestically developed Fateh submarine, Pyongyang said.

The Rodong also mentioned Iran's radar system, Soroush and Misaq. Last week, the newspaper reported Iran developed the Zolfaghar Basir, a new naval ballistic missile with a range of 430 miles. North Korea state media claimed Iran was able to turn sanctions into an "opportunity to advance the defense industry."

Pyongyang is calling attention to Iran's weapons as analysts say the regime is likely to display a new intercontinental ballistic missile and submarine-launched ballistic missile during a planned military parade for the upcoming party anniversary.

South Korea's chair of the joint chiefs of staff Won In-choul said last month there is a "possibility" North Korea could also test an SLBM, despite warnings from the international community against provocations.

Meanwhile, Seoul has been unable to obtain Pyongyang's cooperation on a joint investigation into the recent death of a South Korean fisheries ministry officer in North Korean territory.

South Korean unification ministry spokesman Yoh Sang-key said Monday the North Koreans have not responded and the government "looks forward to receiving an answer as soon as possible," Newsis reported.

Yoh also said the government "does not yet know" whether North Korea has invited dignitaries from China and Russia to its upcoming celebrations.

On Saturday, Kim Jong Un sent U.S. President Donald Trump his condolences following Trump's hospitalization and COVID-19 diagnosis.