North Korea is highlighting the completion of new projects, including the Myohyangsan Medical Appliances Factory. A completion ceremony was held Sunday. Photo by KCNA

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- North Korea has recovered thousands of acres of "new land" for farming, state media claimed Monday.

Pyongyang propaganda service DPRK Today said the land in Pyoksong County, South Hwanghae Province, is being prepped for agriculture. The building of riverbanks, the arrangement of fields at cooperative farms, the "straightening of waterways" and the filling of waterholes are complete, state media said.

North Korea's claim of recovered farmland comes after the state admitted last week the country suffered considerable losses due to recent floods that destroyed farms and upended villages. North Korea also recently called for the aggressive implementation of emergency quarantine ahead of the 75th anniversary of the Korean Workers' Party on Saturday.

In Anak County, also in South Hwanghae Province, flood cleanup focused on small to medium-size rivers and thousands of acres of farmland were restored, according to DPRK Today.

Crop recovery could be a major issue in North Korea, where $28.9 million of food aid would be needed from October to March, according to the World Food Program. The agency was able to provide food to 545,000 North Koreans in July.

North Korea propaganda service Arirang Meari recently said an agricultural machine plant in Haeju has been able to engage in the mass production of a walking-type rice harvester, a modern combine harvester. The harvesters are being sent to cooperative farms in South Hwanghae Province, state media said.

North Korean projects could be facing urgent deadlines ahead of the party anniversary.

Korean Workers' Party paper Rodong Sinmun reported the Myohyangsan Medical Appliances Factory and Hungju Youth Power Station No. 4 were completed. A ceremony was held Sunday.

"The days and nights of the past nine years all boil down to the people," the Rodong said. "The top priority and most important thing for our party are to safeguard the lives and homes of our people."