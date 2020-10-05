European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen greets European Council President Charles Michel with an elbow bump at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, on July 21. File Photo by Stephanie LeCocq/EPA-EFE

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday she is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The head of the European Union said in a tweet that her exposure to the infected person occurred last week.

"I've been informed that I participated in a meeting last Tuesday attended by a person who [on Sunday] tested positive for COVID-19," von der Leyen wrote Monday.

"In accordance with regulations in force, I'm therefore self-isolating until tomorrow morning. I've tested negative on Thursday and am tested again today."

Von der Leyen spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson via video conference on Saturday as part of Brexit trade negotiations. Johnson had tested positive for the coronavirus disease earlier this year, at one time entering intensive care before he recovered.

U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive last Thursday and spent the weekend at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C. He could be discharged as soon as Monday, doctors said.