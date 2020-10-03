Australian officials have said the border will partially reopen to New Zealand after lockdown since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the agreement is not mutual. File Photo by James Ross/EPA-EFE

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Australia has partially lifted a COVID-19 travel ban by allowing certain people to enter two of its areas from New Zealand.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the plan Friday to partially reopen the border starting Oct. 16. Both countries closed their borders at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Zealanders must show that they have not been to a designated COVID-19 hotspot within a fortnight before they fly to Australia, according to the plan. The only two jurisdictions reopening under the plan's conditions are North South Wales and the Northern Territory.

At least for now, Australians are not permitted to travel to New Zealand without quarantining for two weeks, McCormack said.

A spokesperson for New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the earliest possible date for a mutual reopening of the border would be around Christmas.

New Zealanders said that they would not feel "safe" with the arrangement until it was mutual.

McCormack said people from other Pacific island nations permitted to enter New Zealand could come to Australia and work picking fruit or shearing sheep after they completed the required 14-day quarantine in New Zealand.

Australia has reported 27,121 cases and 893 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University global tracker of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

New Zealand has reported 1,849 cases and 25 deaths, according to the same tracker.

In India, the number of COVID-19 fatalities surpassed 100,000 Friday, Johns Hopkins data shows. The country reported more COVID-19 cases last month than any other country in the world, The Washington Post reported.

In Mumbai, the capital city of the Indian state of Maharashtra, oxygen supplies were running out as health facilities tried to keep pace with demand.

India has reported the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases of any country worldwide at over 6.4 million and the third-most COVID-19 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins data. The United States has the most cases at over 7.3 million and the most deaths at over 208,700. Brazil has the third-highest number of cases at over 4.8 million and the second-highest number of deaths at over 145,300.

The per capita number of COVID-19 infections reported daily in India and many other low-income countries, including Africa, is lower than France, Spain and the United States, The New York Times reported.

In Spain, federal authorities imposed new restrictions on more than 3 million people in Madrid as part of an attempt to control a second wave of COVID-19 infections in Europe.

Under the new restrictions, people can only travel outside their home districts for essential journeys, bars and restaurants are not allowed to serve customers after 10 p.m.. and a maximum of six people are permitted to meet in any setting.

The restrictions will also take effect in nine towns around the capital.

Madrid's city authorities have tried to resist the restrictions, which Madrid's justice minister said would cost the capital's economy billions of dollars.

"Thanks for the chaos, [Prime Minister] Pedro Sanchez," Madrid's regional president Isabel Ayuso tweeted.

Meanwhile, many hospitals and extensive care units across Madrid are full with COVID-19 patients amid the second wave, and have had to use overflow capacity prepared earlier on in the pandemic.

Daily, some 10,000 new COVID-19 cases have recently been reported in Spain. On Friday, there were 11,325 new cases and 113 deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 789,932 and the total deaths to 32,086, according to the global tracker.

In Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro told Tass that Russian President Vladimir Putin has delivered a first batch of Russian COVID-19 vaccine to the republic.

"Sputnik V is already here!," Maduro said. "We are the first country in the Western Hemisphere to begin phase 3 of the clinical trials of this vaccine against COVID-19. On behalf of the Venezuelan people, I thank President Vladimir Putin and the Russian people for their solidarity."

According to authorities, about 2,000 Venezuelans will participate in the vaccine's clinical trials.

On Aug. 11, Russia became the first country to register a COVID-19 vaccine, though Western scientists remain skeptical about its effectiveness.

Russia has reported nearly 1.2 million cases and 21,153 deaths, according to the global tracker of COVID-19 cases and deaths. Venezuela has reported 76,820 cases and 643 deaths.

Worldwide, COVID-19 has infected 34.6 million people and killed over 1 million people, according to the global tracker.

Visitors wear face masks as they tour the Whitney Museum of American Art as it reopens on September 3. Visitors wear face masks as they tour the works of art. St. Charles Cinema employees place tape on reclining chairs after disinfecting, following a movie showing in St. Charles, Mo., on August 21. Patrons walk to their movie with refreshments at the St. Charles Cinema. After being closed for months due to the pandemic, movie theaters in the St. Louis area and across the country are reopening. A patron looks at the Edgar Degas' sculpture, titled "Little Dancer Aged Fourteen," in the "Degas at the Opera" exhibit in the West Building of the National Gallery of Art, on the first day it reopened to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, in Washington, D.C., on July 20. The gallery reopened today on a limited basis after being closed since mid-March. Sightseers wear face masks aboard a Statue Cruises boat with a view of The Statue of Liberty in New York City on July 20. The Statue of Liberty reopened July 20 with reduced capacity to help maintain social distancing. A stylist wears a protective face mask while giving a haircut to a client at Roman K. Salon Luxury Hair Salon as New York City enters phase two of a four-part reopening plan on June 22. Workers break down the street art painted on boarded up windows of a Jimmy Choo retail store in New York City. Shoppers walk through Macy's department store in New York City after being closed for three months. St. Louis Chess Club employees Abby Byer and Caleb Denny play a match with the new plexiglass divider in place in St. Louis on June 22. Byer wipes down the clock and chess pieces after use. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (L) passes out face masks when he arrives at Grand Central Station to attend a nearby press conference to enter phase 1 of a four-part reopening plan in New York City on June 8. Visitors take only side-by-side seats at tables for prevention of COVID-19 during a demonstration for reopening of Universal Studios Japan in Osaka on June 4. A Universal Studios Japan staff member uses an infrared thermometer to check the temperature of visitors during the demonstration. Harry's Bar and Restaurant is open for business in downtown Washington, D.C., a few blocks from the White House, on May 29. A stylist wears a protective face shield as she cuts a customer's hair at the Illusion of Shirlington salon in Shirlington, Va., on May 29. A customer has her temperature checked before entering the salon. Diners seated apart eat at an outdoor restaurant in Washington, D.C. on May 29. The Rev. Daryl Gray, of the Clergy Coalition, hands out face masks at the Lively Stone Church of God in St. Louis on May 26. Over 125,000 masks were distributed to churches planning to reopen in June. A lifeguard keeps an eye on swimmers, making sure they social distance while enjoying the water at the Wapelhorst Aquatic Facility in St. Charles, Mo., on May 26. Several swimming facilities in the St. Louis area have opened after extra restrictions because of the pandemic. Stylist Katie Winston (R) cuts the hair of customer Dee Broderick on the sidewalk outside the 7-0-3 Salon in Chesterfield, Mo., on May 26. Although stylists and customers wear masks, the salon has offered customers the option of haircuts outdoors for those who may have coronavirus concerns. Employees wearing face shields and masks work at the Matsuya Ginza department store, which partially reopened in Tokyo on May 25. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted the state of emergency in the city. People gather at Rye Playland Beach in New York on May 24. Olivette Lanes owner Don Klackner uses a mop to clean the lanes at his bowling alley in Olivette, Mo., on May 19. Dentist Ronald Sherstoff examines a high-speed drill at his office in Chesterfield, Mo., on May 19. Sherstoff has purchased an air filtration system that destroys airborne viruses that could be transmitted by the drill, and all staff members will use gowns, masks, gloves and face shields to protect themselves. Students wear protective masks as they return to the Yankus Korchak Elementary School in Jerusalem on May 18. School attendance will be voluntary around Israel and classes that return to session will be at the discretion of local authorities. Server Tamara Martinez cleans containers at The Soda Fountain that contain candy on the first day of operation after reopening in St. Louis on May 18. Soda jerk Ronell McCollum finishes making a Super Shake at the Soda Fountain. Salesman Drew Murphy tries out a new mattress on the showroom floor at Mattress Giant in Richmond Heights, Mo., on May 18. Sales clerk Sarah Rhim stocks shelves with new dresses at Mister Guy for Women Clothiers in Ladue, Mo., on May 15. Bobby Smith (L) and his wife, Boni, enjoy drinks at an open restaurant in Lake Geneva, Wis., on May 15. The Wisconsin Supreme Court, backed by Republican lawmakers, overturned the governor's stay-at-home order. A man walks into a bakery in Edwardsville, Ill., on May 13. Madison County board members have agreed to reopen the county, officially going against Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's statewide stay-at-home order. Cook Joe Eisenbraun prepares to wrap a "Heart Attack" sandwich at Crown Candy in St. Louis on May 12. Crown Candy is serving only at curbside until the stay-at-home orders are lifted in Missouri later in the month. A mother and child wear protective masks as they walk down a street in Paris on May 12. France has cautiously begun to lift its lockdown this week with shops allowed to reopen, including in the capital, which still faces tight restrictions. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson claps outside Downing Street in London to show his support for key workers during the coronavirus pandemic on May 7. Doctors released Johnson from the intensive care unit in mid-April after he spent about a week in the hospital with COVID-19. Shoppers wear masks in the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem on May 7. A security guard checks the temperature of a woman before granting her entrance to the Rami Levy Atarot Mall near Jerusalem. The Atarot Mall is the first Israeli-Palestinian Mall. Israel opened malls and outdoor markets after more than 40 days of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Customers have their hair washed at JF Hair Co. in Union, Mo., on May 6. People visit the beach after the the city relaxed restrictions in Isle of Palms, S.C, on May 6. Nicholas Calio, president and CEO of Airlines for America, uses disinfecting wipes before testifying before a hearing on the pandemic's impact on the aviation industry May 6 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., talks to reporters at a distance after the Senate reconvened following an extended recess due to the pandemic on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on May 4. Peter Wolff, owner of the The Gift Nook store, looks down Main Street for customers in St. Charles, Mo., on May 4. Jeweler Tom Wapelhorst arranges a display in his front window at Walters Jeweler in St. Charles, Mo. Customers have lunch inside El Toro Mexican restaurant in Clute, Texas, on May 3. A customer looks at merchandise inside the Boot Barn clothing store in Lake Jackson, Texas, on May 3. Shoppers return to Northpark Mall in Dallas on May 1. Elbow bumps have become the new handshake. Missed delivery tags hang on a storefront in Firewheel Town Center. While stores and restaurants may reopen under strict health and social distancing guidelines in Texas, many have chosen not to. A hairstylist and his client wear protective face masks and gloves at a salon in Jerusalem on May 1. Israel has eased some coronavirus restrictions, allowing small stores and beauty salons to open, while maintaining the strict social distancing rules. Pedestrians wear mandatory face masks and gloves while shopping in Jerusalem. Pedestrians no longer practice "social distancing," but continue to wear protective face masks while visiting a popular entertainment district in Beijing on April 26. Florida has allowed some of the state's beaches to reopen, including this one along the Space Coast near Cocoa Beach on April 26. A child wades in the ocean at Cocoa Beach. Pedestrians walk closely together in Beijing on April 19. Newlyweds pose for wedding photos without wearing protective face masks as the government has declared the peak threat of the COVID-19 outbreak has passed in Beijing on April 19. A couple continues wearing protective face masks next to a police checkpoint in Beijing on April 15.