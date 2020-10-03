Flooding of the river Tanaro, in Ormea, near Cuneo, which beats the flood values of 1994 and 2016 before falling below the levels of danger, Italy, Saturday. Photo by Raffaele Sasso/EPA-EFE

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- At least two people are dead and 24 are missing due to flooding in a mountainous area of France and Italy.

Record-setting rains hit the area Friday, causing rivers to flood on both sides of the France-Italy border, destroying bridges and sweeping away cars throughout the area.

Violent thunderstorms that hit southeastern France and northern Italy earlier this week were expected to spread to central Italy Saturday.

A firefighter in Italy was killed during a rescue operation, and a body was found near an area where a man was swept away by flood waters Friday.

Sixteen people -- mostly travelers in cars -- were reported missing on the Col de Tende high mountain pass in Italy. In France, eight people are unaccounted for, including two firefighters whose vehicle floated away when the road collapsed while they were performing a rescue operation.

A spokesman for Italy's firefighters said many of the people reported missing had lost phone cost and were not considered to be in imminent danger.

"Together we will get through this," French president Emmanuel Macron said while expressing gratitude to first responders.