North Korea's quarantine policies were discussed at the 18th meeting of the Political Bureau of the 7th Central Committee of the Korean Workers’ Party, according to state media. Photo by KCNA

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- North Korea held a discussion of COVID-19 related "emergency quarantine projects" during a Kim Jong Un-led meeting, but state media made no mention of the recent killing of a South Korean civilian.

Pyongyang's state-controlled news agency KCNA reported Wednesday the 18th meeting of the Political Bureau of the 7th Central Committee of the Korean Workers' Party focused on anti-epidemic measures and addressed its "inadequacies."

"A series of shortcomings in the project to prevent the spread of the malicious [coronavirus] were pointed out," state media said. "Pertinent issues on implementing the national emergency quarantine project were discussed more intensely and in depth."

KCNA also said top officials called for "heightening the atmosphere of public quarantine" and encouraged the unity of the people, according to Yonhap on Wednesday.

Last week the death and possible burning of a South Korean fisheries ministry officer in North Korean territory led to speculation in Seoul the man was killed because of draconian measures against COVID-19 in the North.

South Korea's presidential Blue House has said Kim apologized for the incident, but North Korea media has not mentioned Kim's letter to the South, or his statement of "regret."

During the political bureau meeting on Tuesday, Minister of State Security Jong Kyong Thaek appeared to have been demoted from general, after being promoted four months ago, judging by Jong's rank insignia that aired on state television. State security is sometimes responsible for front-line military units and may have been in charge of the slaying of the South Korean.

North Korea had ordered the creation of a "buffer zone" around its borders and to "unconditionally shoot people or animals" that violate the zone. The policy may have been implemented under Jong following the escape of a South Korea-based defector via a storm drain in July, according to Yonhap's analysis.

Other officials may have been promoted following damage caused by typhoon.

Chosun Ilbo reported Tuesday that Ri Jong Nam was named vice chairman of the Organizational Leadership Division of the Workers' Party. Ri likely dismissed officials in the aftermath of Typhoon Mysak, according to the report.

