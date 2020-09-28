U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets Monday with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias during a meeting in Athens, Greece. Photo courtesy Mike Pompeo/Dept. of State/Twitter

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Aiming to decrease tensions in the Mediterranean among allies, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo participated in high-level meetings Monday with leaders in Greece.

Among those at the summit was Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

Advertisement

Monday's meeting displayed mutual support between Greece and the United States and came amid tensions between Greece and Turkey over oil and gas exploration in the Aegean Sea.

"We discussed the enduring strength of the U.S.-Greece relationship, the Western Balkans, and de-escalation of tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean," Pompeo tweeted.

"I highlighted our regional energy diversification and infrastructure cooperation. Greece has emerged as an energy hub and the U.S. and [U.S. International Development Finance Corporation] strongly supports the privatization of strategic Greek infrastructure."

The United States and Greece signed a science and technology agreement to advance research and technology cooperation, Pompeo said.

"[We] shared views on the Eastern Mediterranean and reaffirmed [the] belief that maritime delimitation issues should be resolved peacefully in accordance with international law," Pompeo and Dendias said in a joint statement.

"In this regard, the United States welcomed Greece's confirmed readiness to engage with other countries in the region."

Pompeo was scheduled Monday to travel to Italy and make stops in Crete and Rome for a meeting with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

The U.S. diplomatic head will also visit Vatican City to meet with Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Paul Gallagher before traveling to Croatia.