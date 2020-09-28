Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A London judge on Monday ruled that ride-share giant Uber can operate in the city, following months of legal gridlock.

London transportation officials had suspended Uber's license to operate over fears that troubles with the company's app compromised riders' information.

Advertisement

In his ruling Monday, Deputy Chief Magistrate Tanweer Ikram determined that Uber was "fit and proper" to hold a London private hire vehicle operator's license, finding that Uber has made fixes to the app.

The ruling allows Uber to continue operating in London. For nearly two months, the company has been allowed to continue operating in the city during the appeals process.

RELATED Backup Uber driver indicted for autonomous crash that killed pedestrian

Transport for London had argued that a glitch in the app allowed unauthorized drivers to access driver accounts and illegally pick up passengers.

The transportation authority flagged Uber last November and denied a license for a second time.

Uber argued that it fixed the app glitch and introduced a new system that confirms the identity of approved drivers, which includes facial recognition technology. London has 45,000 Uber drivers, the company's largest market in Europe.

RELATED Former Uber security officer charged with concealing 2016 breach

"Some breaches in themselves are just so serious that their mere occurrence is evidence that the operator is not fit and proper to hold a license. I do not find this to be one of those cases," Ikramsaid wrote in his ruling.

"I do not find any evidence of concealment or 'coverup' on the part of [Uber]."

Ikram said the app issues have been "adequately addressed."

"Despite their historical failings, I find them, now, to be a fit and proper person to hold a London PHV operator's license. I do, however, wish to hear from the advocates on conditions and on my determination as to the length of a license."

Uber did not immediately respond to the ruling Monday.