Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Pope Francis and the leaders of Canada, Japan, Australia and the Palestinian Authority will deliver remarks Friday at the 75th United Nations General Assembly.

The fourth day of the high-level General Debate will begin for the morning session at 9 a.m. EDT.

Advertisement

The early session will feature prerecorded remarks from the pope, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and European Council President Charles Michel.

The afternoon session, which begins at 3 p.m., will include speeches from new Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Suga succeeded Shinzo Abe as Japanese leader last week, after Abe stepped down due to health issues.

Abbas' remarks will come a day after the leaders of two leading Palestinian rival groups, Hamas and Fatah, announced a "unified vision" to defend rights of the Palestinian people and continue its fight for an independent country with Jerusalem as its capital.

The Palestinian Authority leadership this month condemned new deals to normalize relations between Israel and both Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

Trudeau in July ratified a new North American trade deal with the United States and Mexico to replace NAFTA.

People Francis last month called economic inequality a "sickness" that has been "highlighted and aggravated" by the COVID-19 pandemic.