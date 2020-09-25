French police are seen Friday on Rue Nicolas Appert near the former offices of Charlie Hebdo, in Paris, France, where at least two people were stabbed. Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- French police arrested a man Friday after they say he stabbed at least two people outside the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, which was the scene of a deadly terrorist attack five years ago.

Police said the attack occurred outside the office building in eastern Paris. Both victims were in critical condition, officials said, but their wounds are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police initially thought there were multiple suspects, but ultimately said the man they arrested near Bastille Plaza was the lone assailant.

Both of the injured are believed to work at a video production company that uses the office building where Charlie Hebdo was formerly located.

Police said they also found a suspicious package, but determined it wasn't related to the stabbing attack.

Seventeen people were killed in the Jan. 7, 2015, attack after the newspaper published a political cartoon that was critical of the Islamic prophet Mohammed.

The new attack came as a trial is underway in Paris for 14 suspects accused in the 2015 plot. They face terror-related charges of aiding the attack's chief perpetrators -- brothers Said and Chérif Kouachi and accomplice Amedy Coulibaly.