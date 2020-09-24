Sept. 24 (UPI) -- The leaders of several Middle Eastern nations will deliver prerecorded speeches Thursday at the 75th United Nations General Assembly.

Among the heads of state set to deliver remarks on the third day of high-level debate are Yemen President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi Mansour, Prince Albert II of Monaco and Faiez Mustafa Serraj, president of the Government of National Accord in Libya.

They will speak in the morning session, which starts at 9 a.m. EDT.

The Yemeni government, with the support of Saudi Arabia, has been fighting Iranian-supported Houthi rebels for several years in a civil war that's left much of Yemen mired in a humanitarian crisis.

Serraj, the leader of Libya's U.N.-recognized GNA, has also been involved in a civil war against rebels led by former Libyan Army Commander Khalifa Haftar.

One of world's leading oil producers, Libya has seen regular violence since longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi was ousted nearly a decade ago.

Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa will also deliver remarks in the morning session. He was part of a historic agreement earlier this month to normalize relations between Bahrain and Israel. The deal and a similar pact between Israel and the United Arab Emirates were aided by U.S. President Donald Trump, who delivered a taped speech at the General Debate on Monday.

A few of the leaders who will speak during the afternoon session are Vietnam President Nguyen Phu Trong, Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo and Haiti President Jovenel Moïse. Pope Francis and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas will deliver remarks on Friday.

All leaders are giving their remarks this year in prerecorded speeches, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.