Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Leading Palestinian rivals groups Hamas and Fatah on Thursday agreed to hold elections "soon" during a meeting in Istanbul.

The groups issued a joint statement after the meeting saying the Hamas, which governs Palestine, and Fatah has a "unified vision" to defend the rights of the Palestinian people and continue its fight for an independent country with Jerusalem as its capital.

Hamas and Fatah said they will continue to work out differences between the two sides, capitalizing on previous talks the Hamas and Fatah have held in Ramallah and Beirut.

Azzam al-Ahmad, of Fatah's Central Committee, told the Turkish news outlet Anadolu Agency that elections will include Palestinians in Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. He said the outcome of the meeting will be given to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to issue a decree for the election.

"It was agreed to hold legislative elections, followed by presidential elections, then elections for the National Council," al-Ahmad said.

Hussein al-Sheikh, a member of Fatah's Central Committee, wrote on Twitter that both groups coming together would help Palestinians strategize in the long-running effort for a state and dispute with Israel.

"The dialogue is an important step towards reconciliation and partnership, and unifying the Palestinian stance in the light of the consensus on rejecting all the liquidation projects against the Palestinian cause," al-Sheikh said.

The Palestinian Authority leadership earlier this month condemned the U.S.-brokered deal to normalize Bahraini-Israeli relations. They accused Bahrain of betraying the Palestinian people with the deal.