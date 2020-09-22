Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A Russian-born U.S. journalist was found dead in his vehicle in Istanbul early Tuesday in what is being called "suspicious" circumstances, Turkish authorities said Tuesday.

Vltchek was born in Leningrad, now St. Petersburg, during the Soviet Union-era in 1962. Vltchek was also an author and filmmaker who also lived in Chile, Peru, Mexico, Vietnam, Samoa and Indonesia.

A naturalized citizen of the United States, Vltchek had reported in war zones doing investigative reporting. He wrote articles for Der Spiegel and The Guardian. He was interviewed by the Turkish newspaper Aydinlik this month while in Turkey.

Paramedics arrived at the hotel and determined he had died. Police said Indira and two drivers will be questioned in an ongoing investigation. The rented car the couple was transported in was impounded as part of the investigation.

Andre Vltchek, 57, had traveled with his wife Rossie Indira from the Samsun province to Istanbul. His wife could not wake him up after they arrived at their Karakoy District hotel.