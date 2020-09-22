Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A major explosion at a Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon Tuesday injured several people, officials said.

A "technical error" is believed to be the cause of the huge explosion in the village of Ain Qana.

The powerful explosion injured at least four people. Specifically what caused the blast is under investigation.

Witnesses posted video and photos online that showed a large plume of smoke and dust at the site. Several buildings were damaged.

Tuesday's explosion came more than a month after the Port of Beirut was heavily damaged by multiple explosions and fire in early August. Nearly 200 people were killed. Another fire in the same area broke out earlier this month.