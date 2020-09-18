Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Rosh Hashana, one of the most recognized and important holidays on the Jewish religious calendar, began Friday for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rosh Hashana marks the beginning of the Jewish New Year and is called by some the "birthday of the world." It is celebrated with meals, prayers and family gatherings.

The pandemic is making family gatherings and other in-person events more difficult this year.

"We are trying to find ways to replace the communal feeling [congregants] are missing by not gathering in person," Rabbi Joshua Lesser of Atlanta's Congregation Bet Haverim said.

The rabbi started the Facebook group "Dreaming Up High Holy Days 2020," which calls for rabbis, cantors and laypeople to adapt Jewish traditions amid the health crisis.

Rosh Hashana also begins the Jewish High Holy Days, in which followers focus on repentance and reflection of action. This leads to Yom Kippur, which starts on the evening of Sept. 27.

Yom Kippur is also called the Day of Atonement. It is followed by Sukkot, or the Feast of Tabernacles.

Joel Rubin, the Washington, D.C.-based former Jewish outreach director for Sen. Bernie Sanders, said he worries there may be a disconnect this year.

"These aren't replaceable events," he said. "These are life experiences that are temporal.

"For me, there's a fear of a disconnect from the community. We're holding on by our fingernails to the infrastructure that helps us to be able to practice and promote Judaism for us and our families. Maybe we can get away with it once."

President Donald Trump marked the beginning of Rosh Hashana with a statement Friday.

"As this 10-day period of celebration, devout prayer, reflection, and repentance commence, we are reminded of how important faith, family, and fellowship are to each of us," he said.

"Particularly during these challenging times, the sense of peace and reassurance that comes with these observances has never been more important in helping us seek His wisdom and understanding as we continue to grow in our faith."