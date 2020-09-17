Navalny's team originally believed he was likely poisoned at the airport before he was sickened on an Aug. 20 flight. File Photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- The political team of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Thursday traces of a deadly military-grade poison were found at the Siberia hotel where he'd stayed before he became ill.

The team supporting Navalny, who's recovering at a Berlin hotel, said in an Instagram post a German laboratory found traces of the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok on a water bottle in his hotel room.

The team originally thought he was poisoned at the airport before taking a flight to Moscow on Aug. 20. Navalny stayed in the room before boarding the plane. He was sickened hours later on the flight and spent weeks in a coma.

"Two weeks later, it was on the bottle," the team wrote. "And then two more laboratories that took tests from Alexei confirmed that Navalny was poisoned."

Sergei Naryshkin, director of Russian foreign intelligence service SVR, said this week Moscow has eliminated Novichok along with all reserves of warfare agents.

"Any speculations Russia still produces or keeps in stock the old reserves of chemical warfare agents are disinformation," he said.

Navalny, a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Moscow elite, posted a photo this week showing him in his hospital bed. The photo was the first showing Navalny since he awoke from a coma last week.

Novichok was also used to poison a former Russian spy and his adult daughter in Britain two years ago.