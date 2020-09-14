Vicky, downgraded to a remnant low, swirls to the east of the larger and well-defined Hurricane Teddy on Thursday evening. Photo courtesy of NOAA

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Vicky weakened to a remnant low as it swirled over the Central Atlantic on Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 5 p.m. AST advisory that Vicky was 1,050 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph. It was moving west-northwest at 12 mph.

The NHC said when Vicky formed as a tropical Monday that the storm would be "short-lived." It is not expected to impact land anywhere.

"Additional weakening is expected, and the remnant low is forecast to dissipate Friday night or early Saturday.," the NHC said in its outlook Thursday.

Vicky was the 20th tropical storm of the 2020 season and set a new early record for a "V" named storm.

VIcky was part of an extremely active Atlantic basin early this week, which also included storms Paulette, Rene, Sally and Teddy. Sally made landfall early Wednesday in Alabama, Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle.