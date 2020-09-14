Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Vicky weakened Wednesday morning, barely hanging on to its status as a tropical storm over the Central Atlantic.

In a 11 a.m. AST advisory, the National Hurricane Center said Vicky was located 795 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving west at 9 mph.

Advertisement

Vicky was the 20th tropical storm of the 2020 season and set a new early record for a "V" named storm. It was formed off the western coastline of Africa and strengthened into a tropical storm on Monday.

The NHC said it expects Vicky to dissipate by mid-week.

"A west-southwestward motion is forecast to begin by Friday and continue through dissipation," it said.

The NHC has said it expects Vicky to be "short-lived" and not affect land.

The storm joins several others that are in the Atlantic Basin: Tropical Storms Sally and Teddy, post-tropical cyclone Paulette and Tropical Depression Rene. There are also two other disturbances, one near the African coast and one in the Gulf of Mexico.