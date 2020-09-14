Tropical Storm Vicky is seen early Thursday in the eastern Atlantic (center-right) behind Hurricane Teddy (center-left). Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Vicky, which is swirling in the eastern Atlantic, is expected to weaken to a depression on Thursday, forecasters said.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. EDT advisory that Vicky was 925 miles northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It was moving northwest at 7 mph.

The NHC said when Vicky formed Monday that the storm would be "short-lived." It is not expected to impact land anywhere.

"Weakening is forecast, and Vicky is forecast to become a tropical depression later today and a remnant low by tonight," the NHC said in its outlook early Thursday.

Vicky was the 20th tropical storm of the 2020 season and set a new early record for a "V" named storm.

VIcky was part of an extremely active Atlantic basin early this week, which also included storms Paulette, Rene, Sally and Teddy. Sally made landfall early Wednesday in Alabama, Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle.