Forecasters said Teddy could grow into a major hurricane later Wednesday. Photo courtesy NOAA/NHC

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Forecasters said early Wednesday that Tropical Storm Teddy had rapidly intensified into a hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center said in a 3 a.m. AST Wednesday advisory that Teddy had strengthened into a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.

The advisory said that the storm was growing in strength and could become a "major" hurricane later Wednesday. A storm is considered a major hurricane at Category 3 strength, with sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

Teddy was 1,350 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and was moving northwest at 10 mph, the NHC said.

Large swells generated by Teddy are expected to reach the Lesser Antilles and the northeastern coast of South America on Wednesday before spreading westward to the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas and Bermuda by Friday, the NHC said.

"These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," the advisory said.

Teddy's formation on Monday was the latest in an extremely active weather map in the Atlantic basin.

Hurricane Sally is in the Gulf, Hurricane Paulette is in the western Atlantic and Tropical Storm Vicky formed isn't expected to last very long before dissipating.