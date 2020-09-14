Hurricane Paulette was not expected to affect land in the coming days. Photo courtesy of NOAA

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Forecasters with the National Weather Service reclassified Paulette as a "strong" post-tropical cyclone over the North Atlantic on Wednesday, though the system retained Category 1 hurricane strength.

In its 11 a.m. AST advisory, the National Hurricane Center said the storm was located 450 miles east-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland. It had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and was moving east-northeast at 35 mph.

The NHC said in its update that Paulette weakened from 100 mph maximum sustained winds overnight.

Paulette is in the center of the Atlantic basin and is projected to take an path to the northeast, out over the open ocean, until turning to the south by the end of the week.

Forecasters don't expect the storm to impact any other land.

Paulette became a hurricane last weekend and arrived over Bermuda on Sunday.