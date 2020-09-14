Hurricane Paulette was not expected to affect land in the coming days. Photo courtesy of NOAA

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Paulette was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone for the second time on Tuesday night.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service had previously forecast Paulette to make landfall as a "strong" post-tropical cyclone over the North Atlantic on Wednesday.

Advertisement

In its 11 p.m. AST advisory, the National Hurricane Center said the storm was located 445 miles south-southeast of the Azores. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving east at 12 mph.

Paulette is in the center of the Atlantic basin and is projected to take a southwestward path by the end of this week.

Forecasters don't expect the storm to impact any other land.

Paulette became a hurricane last weekend and arrived over Bermuda on Sunday.