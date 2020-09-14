North Korea is calling on its citizens to engage in an all-out effort to recover crops in the aftermath of typhoons and flooding. Photo by KCNA

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- North Korea says typhoon relief workers have found vintage U.S. bombs dropped during the 1950-53 Korean War, calling the live weapons a reminder of U.S. aggression and "brutality."

Pyongyang propaganda service Ryugyong said Monday several old bombs that never detonated were found in Kim Chaek City, near an iron bridge in Ssangryong district and also near a road in Janghyon district, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The bombs weighed between 330 and 440 pounds and were dropped during the "Fatherland Liberation War." The explosives turned up following the damage to infrastructure in the aftermath of the recent typhoon, North Korean state media said.

"Even though the [explosives] were buried for a long time, the bodies only showed rust, and the explosives were still live, and so they were in a dangerous state," state media said.

Ryugyong went on to say the explosives that were found also showed the "evidence of history that exposes the true nature of U.S. imperialist aggression." The bombs are "the remains of slaughter and destruction," Pyongyang's media said.

Heavy flooding in North Korea could have had a severe impact on the ongoing food shortage in the country. The U.N. Operational Satellite Applications Program recently said heavy flooding may have affected about 20,000 people in Kangwon Province, citing satellite imagery analysis.

North Korea is urging its citizens to salvage the annual harvest ahead of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean Workers' Party on Oct. 10.

Korean Workers' Party paper Rodong Sinmun said Monday the country must "protect socialism with rice" and defend the revolution.

The article urged the people to minimize the impact of crop damage and to increase grain yield. Harvesting rice was described as a "very important political project." Only when there is a lot of rice can we celebrate "our great October holiday," the Rodong said.