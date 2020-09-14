Hyon Song-wol (C), leader of North Korea's Moranbong Band and senior politician, was seen in North Korean footage released on Saturday of Kim Jong Un's visit to Taechong-ri village in North Hwanghae Province. File Pool Photo by EPA-EFE

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong continues to remain out of the public spotlight ahead of an October anniversary and the U.S. presidential election in November, after last being seen on July 27 at a public event marking the 67th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice Agreement.

Musician Hyon Song Wol, one of the few women in the senior ranks of government, is becoming more visible amid Kim's absence, South Korean news service News 1 reported Monday.

Kim Yo Jong, the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, became more prominent on the political stage following her appointment to the Politburo in April. She has also issued statements addressing the United States and South Korea in her name.

Kim Yo Jong has been missing from recent field guidance visits. As recently as July 22, she was seen at her brother's side at the Kwangchon Chicken Farm.

Meanwhile, Hyon was seen in North Korean television footage that aired on Saturday of Kim Jong Un's visit to Taechong-ri village in North Hwanghae Province, wearing dark slacks and a short-sleeved beige jacket. She was the only woman in the entourage inspecting typhoon damage.

Kim Yo Jong, who could be taking a hiatus from her public appearances until October, is likely to take on a more prominent role in U.S. affairs for Pyongyang, according to News 1's analysis. In July, she said she had watched DVDs of July 4 celebrations.

Kim Yo Jong is mentioned in journalist Bob Woodward's new book Rage on the Trump White House. The North Korean official was allegedly unable to take a joke from Andrew Kim, the former head of the CIA's Korea Mission Center, when he and U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Pyongyang in May 2018.

Andrew Kim reportedly told Kim Jong Un in jest that cigarettes are bad for his health, a statement that took Kim Yo Jong and others by surprise. North Korean first lady Ri Sol Ju reportedly salvaged the situation when she said she tells her husband the same thing, the Chosun Ilbo reported, citing Woodward's book on Monday.