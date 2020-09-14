The powerful Hurricane Teddy is forecast to hit Atlantic Canada later this week. Image courtesy of NOAA

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- After passing Bermuda Sunday night and Monday, powerful Hurricane Teddy will set its sights on Atlantic Canada for the middle of the week.

Teddy is expected to continue to meander on a generally northern track, which would cause the hurricane to approach Atlantic Canada or northern New England around Tuesday afternoon.

As of 8 p.m. AST Monday, the storm was about 250 miles east-northeast of Bermuda, packing maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. It was traveling north at 26 mph.

Teddy first developed in the central Atlantic on Saturday, Sept. 12. On Friday night, Teddy strengthened into a Category 4 major hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Laura is the only other Atlantic storm to achieve major hurricane status so far this season.

According to Colorado State University Meteorologist Phil Klotzbach, the average date for the second major hurricane formation in the Atlantic is Oct. 3.

The government of Bermuda issued a tropical storm warning for the island nation while the Canadian Hurricane Center extended the tropical storm watch east from Canso to Main-a-Dieu, Nova Scotia.

"Little change in strength is expected during the next day or so," the NHC advisory said. "Gradual weakening is forecast to being mid-week, but the cyclone is expected to remain a large and powerful hurricane Tuesday, then become a strong post-tropical cyclone when it nears Nova Scotia by Wednesday morning."

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the south coast of Nova Scotia from Digby to Meat Cove, while a tropical storm watch is in effect for Meat Cove to Tidnish; North of Digby to Fort Lawrence; Magdalen Islands; Port aux Basques to Francois Newfoundland and Prince Edward Island, the National Hurricane Center said Monday.

If Teddy takes a northerly track, areas from Nova Scotia to Newfoundland would be the most likely to see impacts. Teddy may still be a hurricane at this time with impacts including potentially damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall and pounding surf, Accuweather said.

On this track, 2-4 inches of rain would be widespread across Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. Locally heavier rainfall could fall where the center of the storm tracks.

If Teddy makes landfall as a Category 1 or 2 hurricane, widespread wind damage and power outages would result.

Dorian tracked across Atlantic Canada in early September of 2019 and brought widespread wind damage to Atlantic Canada. Teddy has the potential to bring similar results should it remain on its current forecast track.

Residents should begin to make appropriate preparations as this appears to be the most likely scenario.

Another scenario would have Teddy track farther to the east and miss Atlantic Canada on the storm's trek into the North Atlantic.

These appear to be the two most likely scenarios.

"There remains the chance that Teddy is pulled more to the northwest and could impact northern New England before curving across Atlantic Canada and into the North Atlantic," Accuweather meteorologist Regina Miller said.

This could bring strong winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding to much of the New England coastline.

A hurricane has never hit Maine from any direction other than from the southwest, according to AccuWeather Senior Weather Editor Jesse Ferrell.

"Only eight hurricanes have hit Maine on record with only three of those since 1950," Ferrell said. "Bob in 1991 was the most recent and only the Unnamed 1869 hurricane, Bob and Gerda from 1969 were Category 2 when they hit with the remaining storms being Category 1 strength."

Regardless of the final track and impacts from Teddy, even if the hurricane remains out to sea, forecasters warn that rough surf and dangerous rip currents are possible along the New England and mid-Atlantic coasts this weekend and early next week.

Small craft should avoid venturing too far offshore as monstrous waves could develop from and propagate toward the coast from the large hurricane.