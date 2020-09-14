Hurricane Teddy, at center, has gained strength in the open Atlantic Ocean and is forecast to become a Category 3 storm by Friday. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Hurricane Teddy is getting stronger in the central Atlantic Ocean and is expected to become a major storm by Friday, forecasters said.

The National Hurricane Center said in a 5 a.m. EDT advisory Thursday was located 625 miles northeast of the Lesser Antillies and had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph. It is moving northwest at 12 mph.

The advisory said that Teddy is strengthening in the open Atlantic and should become a major hurricane soon. A storm is considered a major hurricane at Category 3 strength, with sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

"Additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Teddy could become a major hurricane Thursday night or Friday," the NHC said.

Large swells generated by Teddy are expected to spread westward to the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas and Bermuda by Friday.

"These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," the advisory said.

Teddy's formation on Monday was the latest in an extremely active weather map in the Atlantic basin this week, which at one time also included storms Paulette, Rene, Sally and Vicky.

Rene, Paulette and Sally all weakened to tropical depressions. Neither Teddy nor Vicky are expected to make landfall anywhere in the coming days.