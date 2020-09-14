Hurricane Paulette, far right, is seen in the Atlantic Ocean early Tuesday. Forecasters said the storm is moving away from the U.S. coastline and is not expected to impact any other land. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Hurricane Paulette has been moving to the northeast in the wide open Atlantic Ocean, away from the U.S. coast, since bringing severe weather to Bermuda over the weekend.

In its 5 a.m. EDT advisory, the National Hurricane Center said the storm was located 405 miles northeast of Bermuda. It had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph and was moving northeast at 20 mph.

Advertisement

The NHC said in its update that Paulette was maintaining strength as it moves northeast, away from the U.S. East Coast.

Paulette is in the center of the Atlantic basin and is projected to take an extreme path to the northeast, out over the open ocean, until turning to the south by the end of the week.

Forecasters don't expect the storm to impact any other land.

Paulette became a hurricane last weekend and arrived over Bermuda on Sunday.

Schools and all government buildings were closed Monday and Tuesday and the L. F. Wade International Airport was closed until Tuesday.