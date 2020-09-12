Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A gold mine has collapsed in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, killing at least 50 people, officials said.

The incident in a makeshift mine occurred Friday in the town of Kamituga, South Kivu province, after torrential rain, local authorities said Saturday.

South Kivu Gov. Theo Ngwabidje Kasi said the incident resulted in "the tragic deaths of 50 people, most of them young."

Kamituga Mayor Alexandre Bundya added that the exact number of victims was uncertain.

Emiliane Itongwa, president of a local nongovernmental organization called the Initiative of Support and Supervision of Women, said the 50 miners had become trapped after the collapse.

"Several miners were in the shaft which was covered and no one could get out," Itongwa said.

A representative of the civil society, Nicolas Kyalangalilwa, called for an investigation to determine the cause of the collapse.