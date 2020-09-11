Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A large explosion damaged a military warehouse in Jordan on Friday, authorities said.

Jordanian officials said "extreme heat" played a factor in the blast, which occurred at the facility in Zarqa, according to Jordan's Armed Forces-Arab Army.

Officials said the warehouse stored mortar munitions.

One official said in a tweet high temperatures led to a chemical reaction in a mortar round and set off the explosion. It was centered in a depot where old munitions were stored and dismantled.

The munitions depot is in an isolated area and there were no reports of injuries.

The blast could be heard about 20 miles away. Civil defense responders were called to douse the resulting fire.

Some residents posted pictures and videos on social media, saying windows were shattered from the blast and large flames could be seen.