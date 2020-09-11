K-pop superstars BTS are promoting tourism to their hometown of Seoul with a new promotional video. Photo courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has halted tourism around the world, but Seoul is hoping that K-pop superstars BTS will put the South Korean capital on travelers' upcoming wish lists with a new promotional video, "See You in Seoul," released Friday afternoon.

The video, which can be found on the official Seoul Tourism Organization website and across its social media channels, features each member of the septet presenting a different side of the city, from historic palaces to street food to fashion and style.

Ju Yong-tae, director-general of tourism and sports for the Seoul city government, said that he hopes the video will lure K-pop fans and other international visitors back to the city of nearly 10 million once travel restrictions are lifted.

The promotional video "can be a present to those who miss the city and it will also console Hallyu fans who are getting tired of COVID-19 and give them hope," Ju said in a statement. "[W]hen the COVID-19 crisis ends and we can enjoy traveling again, I hope Seoul will be the first destination that global citizens want to visit."

"Hallyu" is the local term for the so-called Korean Wave of popular culture that has spread around the world via everything from K-pop and television series to cosmetics and food.

BTS have been honorary ambassadors for Seoul since 2017, and "See You in Seoul" marks the fourth tourism video the boy band has appeared in.

The group's global popularity has been a major driver of tourism to South Korea and has generated huge sums for the economy.

Their latest single, "Dynamite," reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart at the beginning of this month, a first for any South Korean act. A government study released this week estimated that the song's success could translate into more than $1.4 billion in economic activity and create up to 8,000 jobs.

According to the report, published by South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Culture and Tourism Institute, the economic impact of "Dynamite" will be felt through direct album sales as well as growth in exports, particularly cosmetics and food. The report did not factor in tourism due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big Hit Entertainment, the management label for BTS, said earlier this month that it plans to raise up to $810 million in an initial public offering on KOSPI, the South Korean stock exchange. The listing is expected to take place in October.

On Tuesday, Billboard announced that "Dynamite" retained its position at the top of the Hot 100 chart for a second consecutive week.

The boy band's world tour plans for this year were canceled due to the pandemic, but they have been making the rounds in the United States promoting their hit single.

BTS performed "Dynamite" on Today on Thursday and have appearances lined up on America's Got Talent on Sep. 16 and at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sep. 18.

