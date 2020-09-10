A T-shirt that reads 'They are killing us' is draped over the remains of the La Gaitana Police Center for Immediate Attention following protests over the killing of Javier Humberto Ordonez by police in Bogota. Photo by Carlos Ortega/EPA-EFE

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- At least seven people have died in protests in Colombia sparked by a 46-year-old man who was killed when police repeatedly shocked him with a stun gun.

Videos of the incident shared on social media show Javier Humberto Ordonez, a 46-year-old lawyer and father of two, shouting "please, no more, I'm suffocating" as two officers continued to shock him while restraining him with their knees on his back.

Ordonez's family said he faced further abuse from police after being taken into custody and he died in a hospital shortly afterward.

Police said the encounter took place in the capital city of Bogota on Wednesday when Ordonez was drinking alcohol in the street with others, in violation of social distancing rules meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Colonel Guillen Alexander Amaya Olmos, head of the local police force, said officers were called to the scene following reports of a fight and said they found eight intoxicated people, who "became aggressive" upon being confronted by police.

"The police had to subdue them," said Olmos.

Juan David Uribe, a man who said he was with Ordonez at the time, disputed the police force's account, saying there was no argument.

The officers involved have been placed on leave while an investigation takes place.

Colombian President Ivan Duque said that the Office of the Attorney General has opened an investigation alongside the police department's internal investigation as he called for "calm and serenity, but at the same time trust in the independent institutions of our rule of law so that the authorities can quickly clarify these circumstances."

Ordonez's death prompted protests in Bogota where protesters destroyed the police station where the involved officers worked and Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo said seven people were killed, including five by gunfire.

Bogota Mayor Claudia Lopez said that 248 people, including 100 police officers, were injured in the protests, and 70 people were taken into police custody.

Lopez also condemned Ordonez's death as an example of "unacceptable police brutality" but called on protesters to avoid vandalism and violence.

"I am absolutely aware that we need structural police reform," Lopez said. "But destroying Bogota is not going to fix the police."