Apple says the floating glass sphere in Singapore's Marina Bay is its "most ambitious retail project" to date. Photo courtesy Apple

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Apple is set to open its first floating Apple Store in Singapore's Marina Bay on Thursday.

The company billed the Apple Marina Bay Sands store -- its third location in Singapore-- as its "most ambitious retail project," saying the all-glass dome will provide a 360-degree views of the city.

"We couldn't be more excited to open the breathtaking Apple Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, building on our commitment to this special place that began more than 40 years ago," Apple Senior Vice President of Retail+People Deirdre O'Brien said in a statement.

Apple said the glass sphere is "fully self-supported" and made with 114 pieces of glass and 10 vertical mullions for structural connection. It also features an apex at the top inspired by the Pantheon in Rome that allows natural light into the store.

The glass structure also features a video wall that will serve as a stage for presentations, as well as an underwater boardroom. The store is staffed by a team of 148 employees who collectively speak more than 23 languages.

The store will open to guests by appointment only, in keeping with the company's restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks, temperature checks and distancing will be required at Thursday's opening.