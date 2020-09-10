Crews work on Thursday to extinguish a fire at a warehouse in the Port of Beirut, Lebanon. Photo by Wael Hamzeh/EPA-EFE

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Barely a month after fire and explosions killed dozens of people and scarred Beirut, another large fire broke out at a warehouse in the Lebanese capital on Thursday.

The fire occurred at a duty-free facility in the port of Beirut that stored oil and tires, Naharnet reported.

Advertisement

Lebanese Army troops, firefighters and a helicopter led efforts to put out the new fire, which is the second in Beirut this week.

"Operations have begun to extinguish the fire and army helicopters will take part," the Lebanese Army tweeted.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, and there were no initial reports of injuries.

A small fire erupted on Tuesday at the site of last month's disaster, which killed almost 200 people and injured thousands. The Aug. 4 explosions and fire caused at least $10 billion in damage, officials estimate.

Lebanon received foreign aid to recover after the disaster last month, but some experts have said the government must make significant reforms if it wants future assistance to help resolve its years-long economic crisis.