Unaccompanied children who were living in the Moria refugee camp wait to be transferred to Athens on Wednesday. Greek authorities issued a state of emergency for the entire island. Photo by Orestis Panagiotou/EPA-EFE

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Greek officials issued a state of emergency for the island of Lesvos starting Wednesday for four days because of a major fire that destroyed a migrant center in Moria.

Adding to the tension was an outbreak of the coronavirus at some of the overcrowded migrant camps on the island, which were placed on lockdown to prevent further spread of the infection outside of those facilities.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called a meeting to address the situation in Moria, where thousands of migrants were housed in tents.

"I express my sorrow over Tuesday's incidents in Moria," Mitsotakis said in a statement after the meeting. "I recognize the difficult conditions, however, nothing can become an alibi for violent reactions during health checks. The condition in Moria can't continue because it is an issue of public health, humanism and national safety."

The Moria fire started just after midnight Tuesday, forcing thousands of migrants to flee the flames, leaving virtually all of their already meager possessions behind. The cause of the blaze remained under investigation Wednesday.

Before the fire, Moria had been on lockdown since Sept. 2 after one resident tested positive for the coronavirus. Another 35 have since tested positive. Officials called in extra law enforcement to prevent migrants from reaching the town of Mytilene.

Police formed two blockades in an effort to keep some 4,000 migrants in Moria and a second large migrant camp in Kara Tepe.