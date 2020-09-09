Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said it has paused global trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate after it caused an unexplained illness in one of its volunteers.

The Britain-based drug company said the pause of its randomized, controlled trials of its coronavirus vaccine candidate developed with Oxford University was trigged by its standard review process to allow an independent committee to look over its safety data.

"This is a routine action, which has to happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the trials," an AstraZeneca spokesman said in a statement emailed to UPI.

Illnesses during large trials "will happen," the company said, adding that they must undergo a careful and independent review, a process the drugmaker is working to expedite to minimize any potential impact on the trial's projected timeline.

"We are committed to the safety of our participants and the highest standards of conduct in our trials," the spokesman said.

Matt Hancock, Britain's health secretary, told Sky News on Wednesday that the pause isn't a cause for concern and shouldn't yet be considered a setback.

"It depends on what they find when they do the investigation," he said. "There was a pause earlier in the summer and that was resolved without a problem."

The pause came a week after the multinational said it started Phase III clinical trials in the United States of its candidate drug named AZD1222.

The trial consists of participants receiving two doses of either the vaccine or a placebo saline control separated by four weeks.

Some 30,000 adults in the United States were to be recruited for the trial, increasing its total volunteers to some 50,000 globally.

On Tuesday, AstraZeneca joined eight other drugmakers pledging to "uphold the integrity of the scientific process" as they are under pressure to produce a vaccine quickly.

The World Health Organization has repeatedly warned against so-called vaccine nationalism, saying that authorizing a vaccine prematurely could hamper research and introduce a drug to the public that not only doesn't prevent COVID-19 but could be unsafe.

AstraZeneca is one of at least two other companies with vaccine candidates in late-stage trials with many others developing possible answers to the coronavirus pandemic.