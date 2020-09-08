Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sickened on a flight last month and has been in Germany for treatment. File Photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The United Nations High Commissioner of Human Rights on Tuesday called on Russia to fully investigate the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, or at least cooperate in an independent inquiry.

Michelle Bachelet said Germany's finding last week that Navalny, a prominent and vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok raises serious questions about Moscow's involvement.

Bachelet said Russia's history with the military-grade nerve agent warrants a "thorough, transparent, independent and impartial investigation."

"The number of cases of poisoning, or other forms of targeted assassination, of current or former Russian citizens, either within Russia itself or on foreign soil, over the past two decades is profoundly disturbing," Bachelet said in a statement.

"And the failure in many cases to hold perpetrators accountable and provide justice for the victims or their families, is also deeply regrettable and hard to explain or justify."

The Kremlin denied last week being involved in Navalny's poisoning. He fell ill on a flight last month and spent several days in Russia before he was transferred to Berlin for treatment.

NATO Secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said last week the poisoning is a "serious breach" of international law that demands a firm response.

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his adult daughter were also poisoned with the Novichok agent two years ago, an attack that many believe was ordered by Putin.