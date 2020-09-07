Tropical Storm Paulette was located about 1,375 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. Photo courtesy of NOAA

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Following the dissipation of Omar, the Atlantic basin is picking up right where it left off in this record-setting season, with several features being monitored to become the next named storms.

"The eastern Atlantic is going to become quite active during the next few days," AccuWeather hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski said this past weekend.

By Monday morning, a new tropical storm and tropical depression were swirling in the far eastern tropical Atlantic.

One area that AccuWeather meteorologists have been monitoring became Tropical Depression 17 roughly midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and Lesser Antilles on Sunday night.

This depression quickly strengthened into Tropical Storm Paulette over the central tropical Atlantic on Monday morning. Paulette had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was barely moving to the west-northwest at a speed of 3 mph. As of 11 a.m. EDT, Paulette was located about 1,375 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands.

Paulette, the 16th named storm of the 2020 season, set another record for the basin. This is the earliest on record that a "P" named storm has developed, according to Colorado State University Meteorologist Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was set by Philippe, which formed on Sept. 17, 2005.

The system will track generally to the west-northwest across the Atlantic and should pass just north of the Lesser Antilles late in the week.

"All residents and interests of the Lesser Antilles, especially the Leeward Islands should closely monitor the progression of this evolving tropical system," Kottlowski said.

Another robust tropical wave that emerged off the coast of western Africa on Sunday quickly organized into Tropical Depression 18 early Monday morning

The depression had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was moving to the west at 10 mph as of 10:30 a.m. EDT Monday.

Additional strengthening is likely early this week, and the depression is expected to reach tropical storm status. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Cabo Verde Islands.

"The heaviest rain will fall along and just to the north of the storm's track where 2-4 inches are expected, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax rainfall of 6 inches across the Cabo Verde Islands," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Adam Douty said.

The strongest winds, on the order of 40 mph to 55 mph gusts with an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 65 mph, are expected along and just to the north of the storm's track, which will put the central and northern islands at the greatest risk for impacts.

Due to these impacts, T.D. 18 is less than one on the AccuWeather RealImpact Scale for Hurricanes in the Cabo Verde Islands.

"Beyond the Cabo Verde Islands, T.D. 18 is expected to become a hurricane while continuing to the northwest across the open waters of the central Atlantic," Douty said.

Another strong tropical wave is projected to emerge from the African Coast late in the week.

Farther west, a weak tropical wave over the Caribbean Sea has a low chance of development, but could bring an uptick in showers and thunderstorms across southern Hispaniola and Jamaica over the next few days.

Another area being monitored is a bit closer to the United States.

"An area of low pressure currently to the southeast of Bermuda will track to the west early this week," Douty said.

"Atmospheric conditions are only marginally favorable for development through this time and there is only a low chance for development," Douty added.

However, if the storm's forward progression slows down, the wind shear in the area could decrease and allow the storm to become more organized.

Interests along the Southeast coast should pay close attention to this feature, regardless of development, as it could bring an uptick in drenching showers and thunderstorms, as well as rough surf and rip currents, toward the middle and latter part of the week.

The next tropical storm names on the list for 2020 in the Atlantic are Rene and Sally. As was the case with Paulette, there is a significant chance more early formation records will fall and join Cristobal, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana and Omar as top of the list for early formation for their respective letters.

Rita, which formed on Sept. 18, 2005, is the record holder for the earliest "R" named storm on record.

Early this summer, AccuWeather meteorologists predicted a hyperactive peak hurricane season, which is now underway. AccuWeather meteorologists are calling for up to 24 tropical storms and up to 11 hurricanes in total this season.

These numbers mean that the Greek alphabet will have to be utilized for tropical storm names, which was only done in one other season: 2005.