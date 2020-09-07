Tropical Depression Rene (R) weakened Saturday. Tropical Storm Paulette churns just to the west of Rene, while Tropical Depression 19 passes over the Florida Peninsula on Saturday. Photo courtesy of NOAA

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Rene weakened Saturday to a tropical depression in the Central Atlantic, currently posing no threat to land.

In its 11 a.m. AST update, the National Hurricane Center said Rene was about 1,415 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and 1,255 east-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands. It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was moving northwest at 13 mph.

Advertisement

It is forecast to continue in this general direction through early Monday, when it's expected to make a southwestward turn.

The NHC said the storm will degenerate into a trough of low pressure in four or five days.

Rene is a short distance behind Tropical Storm Paulette, which also formed early Monday. The next tropical storm name on the list for 2020 in the Atlantic is Sally.

As was the case with Paulette, there is a significant chance more early formation records will fall and join Cristobal, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana and Omar as top of the list for early formation for their respective letters.

Before Rene, Rita, which formed on Sept. 18, 2005, was the record holder for the earliest "R" named storm on record.

Early this summer, AccuWeather meteorologists predicted a hyperactive peak hurricane season. Meteorologists are calling for up to 24 tropical storms and up to 11 hurricanes in total this season.

These numbers mean that the Greek alphabet will have to be utilized for tropical storm names, which was only done in one other season: 2005.