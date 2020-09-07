Police in Britain released video and images Sunday of a man suspected of killing one person and injuring several others in multiple stabbings shortly after midnight in Birmingham. Photo courtesy of West Midlands Police

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Police in Britain are searching for a man suspected of stabbing one person to death and injuring seven others during a rampage in the city center of Birmingham.

The West Midlands Police Department released CCTV footage of the man they suspect of carrying out the early Sunday series of stabbings, asking the public for help in identify him.

"We are appealing for anyone who recognizes the man in the footage to contact us urgently," Chief Superintendent Steve Graham said in a statement.

Police said a 23-year-old man died during the attack and another man, age 19, and a 32-year-old woman suffered critical injuries. Five others between the ages of 23 and 33 were also injured and were being treated at a local hospital with only two having been discharged, authorities said.

Authorities declared it a "major incident" and deployed officers to Birmingham's city center to secure the four crime scenes, patrol the streets and aid in the murder investigation.

Police said they first received a call about the stabbings shortly after 12:30 a.m. concerning a man who received a superficial injury followed by a call 20 minutes later about a man and a woman who sustained critical injures in an attack.

An hour later, police received a third call concerning a man who had died and another man who was injured in another stabbing followed by a fourth call 10 minutes later concerning three more people suffering from stab wounds.

Graham said that the motive was unknown and that the attacks appeared random.

"The events during the early hours of this morning are tragic, shocking and understandably frightening," Graham said a press conference. "Please be assured that we are doing absolutely everything we can to find whoever was responsible and try to understand what exactly happened."

Officers have trawled through CCTV footage throughout Sunday and spoken to witnesses to ensure the best possible footage and image of the man being sought could be released to the public, Graham said.

Authorities have opened a murder investigation into the incident, a hotline and a dedicated web page where the public can submit information concerning the case.

Priti Patel, a member of Parliament, urged anyone with information to contact the police.

"All my thoughts are with those affected by the shocking incident in Birmingham last night," she said via Twitter. "Our emergency services are working hard to find whoever is responsible and bring them to justice."