For the second day in a row on Monday, India reported more than 90,000 cases of COVID-19.

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- India reported nearly 91,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, setting a new record for the most infections in a single day as it jumped Brazil for the second-most infected country to the pandemic.

The Asian nation's ministry of health announced it had recorded 90,802 cases, beating the previous record for most infections in a single day it had set a day prior with 90,632.

The new cases also lifted it over Brazil for second worldwide in infections with 4,204,613 to the South American country's 4,137,521, according to a live tracker of the virus by Johns Hopkins University.

The world's second-most populous nation has been experiencing an exponential increase in cases since its first infections were recorded in late January and is showing no signs of peaking.

Despite the increase, India on Monday resumed services of its Hyderabad Metro transit service for its capital of New Delhi after being closed nearly 5 1/2 months due to the virus.

Last week, Hyderabad Metro announced a staggered opening of its service from Monday, stating markings will be put in place at stations and inside trains indicating where passengers should stand and sit to ensure proper social distancing.

Wearing of masks will also be mandatory for all passengers and only asymptomatic people will be admitted entrance after being subjected to a thermal screening, a statement from the company said.

All stations will be disinfected nightly and elevators buttons, handrails and other areas and surfaces that frequently come into contact with passengers will be disinfected every four hours.

India also sits third in deaths with 71,642 -- 1,016 of which were recorded over Sunday, its ministry of health said, adding it has a relatively low mortality rate of 1.7%.

Brazil has the second-highest number of deaths to the coronavirus with 126,650 and the United States leads the world with 188,941 lives lost.

The United States also maintained its hold on the sickest nation to the pandemic with 6.27 million infections after posting 31,395 cases over Sunday, its lowest daily increase since posting more than 30,500 cases on June 22.

Meanwhile, South Korea, which has been battling an outbreak since early last month, announced 119 new infections, its lowest number of infections since Aug. 13, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an update.

Of the new cases, 108 were local with 47 reported in Seoul and 30 in nearby Gyeonggi province.

However, the combined nearly 80 cases in the greater Seoul metropolitan area is the first time it has reported fewer than 100 cases since Aug. 15.

"Ten days ago on Aug. 27, there were 434 confirmed daily cases, but we have managed to maintain daily infection cases below 200 for the fifth straight day," Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said. "The public's active participation and patience are yielding results little by little."