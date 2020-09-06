Nearly 300 people were arrested during protests in Hong Kong on what was originally scheduled to be the region's election day Sunday. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Police in Hong Kong arrested 289 people amid protests during what was set to be the region's election day on Sunday.

One woman was arrested on suspicion of violating the region's national security law after chanting slogans that promoted Hong Kong's independence from mainland China and 270 others were arrested for disorderly conduct in a public place.

Advertisement

Another five people were arrested for being unable to present their identity cards and others were arrested for assaulting police, obstructing officers in the execution of their duties, loitering or other offenses while a bus driver who honked his horn at officers blocking a street was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Additionally, 22 people were issued fines for violating rules limiting public gatherings to two people due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police also fired pepper balls at protesters and raised purple flags warning demonstrators chanting slogans calling for the liberation of Hong Kong that they could be arrested in violation of the security law.

League of Social Democrats activists Leung Kwok-hung, Raphael Wong Ho-ming and Figo Chan Ho-wun were all among those arrested Sunday after they raised a banner outside of the Eaton Hotel in Jordan criticizing the government for postponing the elections.

Hong Kong's government postponed the region's legislative council election for one year, citing concern over the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to removing 12 pro-democracy candidates from the ballot.