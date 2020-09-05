People stand at an inundated area after flooding of the Nile River last month at al-Kalakla area, south of Khartoum, Sudan. File Photo by Abu Obaid/EPA-EFE

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Sudan has declared a three-month state of emergency after flooding this year killed 99 citizens and injured 46 others, according to the country's state news agency.

The county's Security and Defense Council said in a statement Friday that the flooding in 16 states of Sudan have affected more than 500,000 people with the total and partial collapse of more than 100,000 homes.

The council declared the countrywide emergency at a meeting in the Republican Palace, and considered forming a natural disaster area and a higher committee to ward off flood impacts.

Heavy rains caused rivers, dikes and banks to overflow, flooding settlements along the White Nile, a river located in central Sudan.

Residents of Sudan's Tuti island, located at the intersection of the Blue and White Nile, recently filled bags of sand and small stone in an attempt to stop the waters from flooding their homes.

The heavy rains caused the Blue Nile to rise to 57 feet, marking the highest level in a century, the ministry of water and irrigation said earlier this week.