Slovak businessman Marian Kocner leaves court in Pezinok, Slovakia, on Thursday after he was acquitted in the death of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova in 2018. Photo by Jakub Gavlak/EPA-EFE

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- A special criminal court in Slovakia acquitted a businessman and an associate on Thursday of masterminding the death of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee two years ago.

Along with entrepreneur Marian Kocner, the special criminal court also acquitted associate Alena Zsuzsovs. They were accused of planning and ordering the deaths of Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova.

Another man on trial in the case, Tomas Szabo, was convicted, sentenced to 25 years in prison and ordered to pay Kuciak's family $165,000.

Some of the victims' relatives left the courtroom before the judge finished reading the verdict. The verdicts are not yet final, as prosecutors will have time to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Kocner, who has denied involvement in the deaths, is being held in prison on an unrelated forgery case.

"I am not a saint, but I am not a murderer either," he told the court. "I'm certainly not a fool who wouldn't realize what a journalist's murder would lead to."

Kocner was fined, however, for possessing illegal weapons after dozens of bullets were found in his home.

The court found that the motive for Kuciak's death was financial.

Kuciak and Kusnirova were found shot to death in February 2018. The Slovak journalist had previously reported on potential links between organized crime and government officials in Slovakia and questionable business activity involving Kocner.

A former Slovak soldier, Miroslav Marcek, was sentenced to 23 years in April after confessing to shooting Kuciak and his fiancee.