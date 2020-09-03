Amazon said it will hire in many fields, including engineering, information technology, human resources and finance. File Photo by Friedemann Vogel/EPA-EFE

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Amazon announced Thursday it will create 10,000 new jobs across Britain, growing its workforce in the country to 40,000.

The online retailer said it's already added 3,000 new jobs at fulfillment and sort centers and delivery stations in Britain, including a state-of-the-art fulfillment center it opened in May.

The other 7,000 jobs will be created by the end of the year at more than 50 locations, it said.

"While this has been a challenging time for many businesses, it is hugely encouraging to see Amazon creating 10,000 jobs," British Business Secretary Alok Sharma said in a statement. "This is not only great news for those looking for a new job but also a clear vote of confidence in [Britain's] economy as we build back better from the pandemic."

Amazon said it will hire in a range of fields, including engineering, information technology, human resources, health, safety and finance specialists, along with packers and sorters.

"We're proud to be creating 10,000 new permanent roles across [British] network of fulfillment centers, sort centers and delivery stations offering competitive wages and comprehensive benefits starting on day one," Stefano Perego, Amazon's vice president of European customer fulfillment, said in a statement.

"Our people have played a critical role in serving customers in these unprecedented times and the new roles will help us continue to meet customer demand and support small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon."

Amazon has 876,000 employees worldwide.