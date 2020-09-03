Sept. 3 (UPI) -- A new survey Thursday showed that COVID-19 has significantly soured views on economies around the world.

The Pew Research Center poll said there were double-digit increases in 12 countries among citizens who said their economic situation is bad. Pew asked the question in 14 nations and compared them to last year's findings.

The sharpest rise in negative assessment was noted in Canada, where 61% said the nation's economy is bad -- an increase of 34% from last year. Canada's economy declined by 12% in the second quarter of 2020.

30-point increases were also seen in the Unites States, Britain and Australia, the survey found.

In 10 countries, including all of those surveyed in North America and Asia, the majority classified the economic situation as bad.

Attitudes were mixed in Europe.

Respondents in the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark had a positive view of their economies -- while most in Germany, Belgium, France, Spain and Italy did not.

Researchers said there was a link between views on the economy and how each respective nation has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is particularly apparent in the U.S.," Pew wrote. "Among Americans who say their country has responded poorly to COVID-19, 87% say the economy is bad, compared with half among those who say the response went well -- a 37 percentage point difference."