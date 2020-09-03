Sept. 3 (UPI) -- The Kremlin said Thursday there's no reason to blame the Russian government for the poisoning of prominent opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who is now hospitalized in Germany.

German authorities said Wednesday Navalny had been poisoned with a nerve agent in the Novichok-class group, similar to the one that nearly killed a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain two years ago. The Novichok poison was developed decades ago by the former Soviet Union.

Advertisement

Navalny became sick on a flight from Siberia to Moscow on Aug. 20. Two days later, at the urging of his family and political team, he was taken to Berlin for treatment. He remained unconscious Thursday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday rejected calls for an explanation from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported.

"I would choose words carefully when speaking about accusations against the Russian state because there are no accusations at the moment and there is no reason to accuse the Russian state," Peskov said. "We aren't inclined to accept any accusations in this regard."

Peskov questioned why Moscow would want to poison Navalny, a vocal opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I cannot answer ... who could benefit from that person's poisoning," he said. "As a matter of fact, I don't think that anyone could stand to gain from that if one just takes a sober look at things."

RELATED Russians vote to allow Putin to rule until 2036

Novichok was used to poison former double agent Sergei Skripal and his adult daughter in Salisbury, Britain, in 2018. The two eventually recovered and the poisoning was largely believed to have been ordered by the Kremlin.

Merkel said Wednesday that Navalny was "the victim of a crime intended to silence him," and that she felt a need to "take a clear stance" against the poisoning.

Russian lawmaker Andrei Lugovoi suggested that Navalny was exposed to the poison in Germany.

"Once they have found something linked with Novichok, most likely, he was exposed to it in this clinic," he told TASS. "A nurse or a doctor could have done that if they really wanted to somehow expose Navalny to a toxic agent. I am sure this is what really happened."