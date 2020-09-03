Sept. 3 (UPI) -- China is protesting a recent Indian decision to ban more than 100 Chinese mobile apps amid recent reports of renewed Chinese aggression.

Chinese commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said Thursday the Indian government is attacking Chinese investment interests. New Delhi should reverse course, Gao said.

"India's behavior undermines the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese investors and service providers," Gao said, according to state news services. "It does not benefit the rights of Indian consumers and India's open economic and investment environment."

The Chinese spokesman said Beijing expresses "serious concern" and called on India to "correct its mistakes."

On Wednesday, India had said it would ban 118 Chinese apps, claiming popular video games like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Baidu and Alipay posed a threat to cybersecurity, Taiwan News reported.

New Delhi did not say the decision was tied to ongoing tensions at the China-India border, but analysts say the move is retaliation.

In June, a clash along the disputed Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers in Galway Valley. China has declined to disclose its casualty numbers.

India had warned about the mobile app ban following the conflict and banned 60 Chinese apps, including TikTok, WeChat and Cam Scanner, in June.

On Thursday, Gao did not address the tensions, saying instead economic cooperation between the two countries is "mutually beneficial." Gao also said India should "protect hard-to-obtain cooperative development" with China.

Chinese troops continue to engage in provocative action, New Delhi Television reported Thursday.

The actions came on Saturday night and on Monday, but Indian troops were able to "prevent these attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo," India's foreign ministry said.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday he hoped for a peaceful resolution to the tensions.