Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Canada's top doctor has advised some people to consider wearing masks during sex and avoid kissing due to COVID-19.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, gave this advice especially for people who choose to have sex with someone outside their household or who have a partner at higher risk for COVID-19.

"The lowest risk sexual activity during COVID-19 involves yourself alone," Tam said in the statement. "If you choose to engage in an in-person sexual encounter with someone outside of your household or close contacts bubble, there are some steps you can take to reduce your risk."

Along with considering wearing a mask over their nose and mouth and avoiding kissing, Tam advised avoiding any "face-to-face contact or closeness." Other steps, Tam advised included self-monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms and avoiding sex altogether if either partner is experiencing symptoms, limiting alcohol use, and being aware of whether a partner is at higher risk.

In the higher risk category, she included people of any age with underlying medical conditions, people with compromised immune systems, and people living with obesity.

Tam also advised the usual safer sex practices, such as using condoms, knowing one's own sexually transmitted infection-status and the STI status of the partner.

A study in April found that COVID-19 is not spread through sexual intercourse alone.

"Current evidence indicates there is a very low likelihood of contracting the novel coronavirus through semen or vaginal fluids," Tam said in the statement. "However, even if the people involved do not have symptoms, sexual activity with new partners does increase your risk of getting or passing COVID-19 through close contact, like kissing. Remember as with all social interactions, try to keep your number of close contacts low if possible.

"By taking these precautions and staying conscious of the risks we assume, Canadians can find ways to enjoy physical intimacy while safeguarding the progress we have all made in containing COVID-19," she added.

Tam issued the statement Wednesday amid an average of over 490 new COVID-19 cases in the country reported daily over the past seven days.

Since the pandemic began, Canada has reported 132,234 cases of COVID-19 and 9,186 deaths from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University global tracker.

Tam said in her statement that 88.5% of people infected have since recovered, and 46,000 people on average have been tested daily for COVID-19 over the past week with 0.9% testing positive.