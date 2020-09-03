A forensic expert is seen in front of an apartment building in Solingen, Germany, Thursday, where the bodies of five children were found. Photo by Sascha Steinbach/EPA-EFE

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Five children were found dead on Thursday at a home in western Germany and their mother is a possible suspect, authorities said.

Police said they found the bodies of children aged 1, 2, 3, 6 and 8 years old in Solingen, a city in west-central Germany. Solingen is located about 15 miles southeast of Dusseldorf and about 45 miles east of the Germany-Netherlands border.

The 27-year-old mother was injured after she subsequently jumped in front of a train in Dusseldorf, officials said. She was taken to a hospital.

The children's grandmother told police their mother had killed the children. An 11-year-old child who also belonged to the woman was at the grandmother's home and was not hurt.

Authorities have not identified the woman or details of how the children died.