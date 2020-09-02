The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions against ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda. File Photo by Eva Plevier/EPA-EFE

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- The United States imposed sanctions on two top officials of the International Criminal Court on Wednesday.

The U.S. Treasury Department issued a statement designating ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, the ICC's chief prosecutor, and Phakiso Mochochoko, director of the ICC's jurisdiction, complementary and cooperation division, as members of the agency's "specially designated nationals" list.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described the ICC as a "thoroughly broken and corrupted institution" in a news conference Wednesday.

"The United States has never ratified the Rome Statute that created the court and will not tolerate its illegitimate attempts to subject Americans to its jurisdiction," he said.

This is the latest in a series of actions the Trump administration has taken against the ICC in recent months.

In June, President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on the ICC over investigations of U.S. military and intelligence officers in Afghanistan, claiming Russian influence.

"Today we take the next step, because the ICC continues to target Americans, sadly," Pompeo said.

He added that under the sanctions, individuals and entities who continue to materially support Bensouda and Mochochoko face risks of sanctions as well.

The ICC issued a statement condemning the sanctions as an effort to interfere with its judicial and prosecutorial independence.

"These coercive acts, directed at an international judicial institution and its civil servants, are unprecedented and constitute serious attacks against the Court, the Rome Statute system of international criminal justice and the rule of law more generally," it said.